Fiji Link launches Fiji day special fares

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji Link has launched a five-day domestic fare sale to mark Fiji Day, with special one-way fares available across its domestic network until October 13.

The sale runs from October 9 to 13 with travel valid from October 10 to November 30 2026.

Fares start from $79 for Nadi to Suva and $89 for Suva to Labasa, with special prices also available for flights to Savusavu, Taveuni and Kadavu.

Fiji Airways has also extended its international Fiji Day sale until October 13, giving travellers more time to book discounted fares across its international network.

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Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says the airline is celebrating Fiji Day by encouraging Fijians to explore more of their own country and spend time with

family and friends.

The sale coincides with Fiji’s 56th Fiji Day celebrations and Fiji Airways’ 75th anniversary.