Climate bill puts Fiji in search of finance 

The engagements form part of Fiji’s efforts to secure financing for infrastructure.[PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

Fiji is seeking stronger international financing for climate-resilient infrastructure as it works to protect economic growth from the rising costs of climate impacts.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel raised the need for greater investment in resilience during Pre-COP31 discussions with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Speaking on a World Bank panel, Building resilience without scacrificing growth: Pathways for the Pacific, Immanuel states that Pacific countries need investment that can strengthen infrastructure while keeping their economies growing.

The discussions covered key areas including infrastructure, tourism, fisheries, human capital, clean energy and ecosystem protection.

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Access to climate finance was also a major focus, as Pacific countries seek funding to meet the growing cost of climate resilience.

Immanuel also attended a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda.

The meeting focused on the ADB’s continued support for Fiji and the wider Pacific, particularly in infrastructure development.

Following the meeting, Immanuel and ADB Director General for the Pacific Department Emma Veve signed an agreement.

The engagements form part of Fiji’s efforts to secure financing for infrastructure and development projects while strengthening the country’s ability to withstand climate-related risks.