US military says it disabled cargo vessel trying to run Iran blockade

Smoke and fire rise from a commercial cargo vessel following a strike, which US Central Command says it had disabled in the Gulf of Oman after the ship's crew ignored warnings and attempted to run a naval blockade against Iran. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The US military ​said on Saturday it had disabled a commercial ‌cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship’s crew ignored warnings and attempted to run a ​naval blockade against Iran.

CENTCOM said the cargo vessel had attempted to transit regional waters after ​leaving an Iranian port.

Reuters was not immediately able ​to reach the bulk carrier’s operator for comment.

CENTCOM warned mariners in ‌the ⁠Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz to heed blockade warnings, monitor notice-to-mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces.

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The number of ​vessels transiting the ​vital strait ⁠fell to the lowest in more than two months after attacks on tankers ​reached their highest level last week ​since the ⁠US and Israel launched the war on Iran in February, raising concerns over shipping disruptions and supporting crude ⁠prices.

Before ​the war, the Strait of ​Hormuz carried 20% of the world’s oil consumption.