Two men arrested after breaking into UK airbase

Source: Reuters
British counter-terrorism police are investigating after two Latvian men were arrested inside a Royal Air Force base used by US personnel, authorities said on Thursday.
The arrests come weeks after a suspected plot targeting another British airbase used by the US military raised concerns about security at military sites across Britain.
Police said there was nothing so far to suggest the incident at RAF Molesworth in eastern England was linked to the suspected plot against RAF Fairford in western England, which has been used by the US military to launch missions against Iran.
The men were discovered after Ministry of Defence Police found an abandoned vehicle during a security patrol at RAF Molesworth, about 100 km (60 miles) north of London, and raised the alarm.
Subsequent checks uncovered a small breach in the perimeter fence and the two men, aged 32 and 36, were arrested inside the base.
They were initially arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a prohibited site and criminal damage, before being re-arrested on suspicion of “entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK” under the National Security Act 2023.