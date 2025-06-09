Two men arrested after breaking into UK airbase

Source: Reuters

British counter-terrorism police are investigating after two Latvian men were arrested ‌inside a Royal Air Force base used by US personnel, authorities said on Thursday.

The arrests come weeks after a suspected plot targeting another British airbase used by the US military raised concerns about security at military sites across Britain.

Police said there was nothing so far ​to suggest the incident at RAF Molesworth in eastern England was linked to the suspected plot against RAF Fairford ​in western England, which has been used by the US military to launch missions against ⁠Iran.

The men were discovered after Ministry of Defence Police found an abandoned vehicle during a security patrol at RAF Molesworth, ​about 100 km (60 miles) north of London, and raised the alarm.

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Subsequent checks uncovered a small breach in the perimeter fence ​and the two men, aged 32 and 36, were arrested inside the base.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a prohibited site and criminal damage, before being re-arrested on suspicion of “entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK” under the National ​Security Act 2023.