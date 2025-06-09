Sabeto Horse Racing looks to unlock sport’s potential in Fiji

Horse racing has the potential to grow into a major sporting attraction in Fiji, with Sabeto Horse Racing Club looking to help revive interest in the sport.

Aviva Farms manager Zameel Ali believes the country has the horse owners, talented riders and community support needed to develop the sport further, but says greater investment, improved organisation and more opportunities are essential.

Ali says the Sabeto Horse Racing Club wants to help bring the sport back into the spotlight and attract people from across the country.

As the club stages its latest competition today, organisers are also looking to build on lessons from their previous event, with improvements in race-day coordination, communication and crowd management.

Article continues after advertisement

Safety for horses, jockeys and spectators remains a key priority as the club works to provide a better experience for everyone attending.

Ali hopes initiatives such as the Sabeto races will help generate greater interest in horse racing and create more opportunities for the sport to develop in Fiji.

The Sabeto Horse Racing action begins at 11am today and will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.