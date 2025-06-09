Wallabies thrashed in Bledisloe Cup

The Wallabies have suffered a heavy 50-19 defeat to the All Blacks in the opening Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park.

The victory sees New Zealand retain the Bledisloe Cup for another year, extending its hold on the trophy since 2003 and its winning streak over Australia to 12 Tests.

The Wallabies started strongly, with Tom Wright scoring in the seventh minute before the All Blacks responded with converted tries to Peter Lakai and Tupou Vaa’i.

New Zealand led 17-14 at halftime after McKenzie added a penalty, while Wallabies captain Harry Wilson scored late in the first half to keep his side in the contest.

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However, the All Blacks took control after the break, scoring five tries to one to seal a convincing victory.

Cam Roigard, Codie Taylor, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby and Will Jordan crossed the line in the second half, while Damian McKenzie contributed six conversions and a penalty.

The defeat ended the Wallabies’ six-match unbeaten run and also saw centre Len Ikitau leave the field after failing a head injury assessment.

Wallabies coach Les Kiss will now look to regroup his side ahead of the second Bledisloe Cup Test against New Zealand in Sydney next Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.