Stronger foundations targeted for women’s rugby

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The Fiji Rugby Union is looking to strengthen its women’s rugby pathways by connecting grassroots development with its high-performance programmes.

FRU Head of Performance for Women’s Rugby, Fusi Feaunati, says schools and clubs remain the foundation of the game, with greater support needed to identify and develop talented players.

Feaunati says the focus is on understanding the needs of grassroots rugby, identifying promising players and ensuring they receive the right guidance to progress to the national level.

Fiji Rugby Union General Manager of High Performance says the union is also working to bridge the gap between its high-performance and rugby development units.

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He says a recent educator course in Suva brought together national and high-performance coaches, with the new strategic direction focused on sharing coaching knowledge and best practices across the five development regions.

The programme will cover skills development, athletic performance, coaching standards and match officiating, with player welfare and safe tackle techniques also key priorities.

The General Manager says the approach will help establish a stronger connection between provincial and club competitions and the national teams.

He adds that Fiji’s women’s programme has made significant progress, playing nine Test matches this year and winning six.

He says the team’s performances on the international stage demonstrate the potential of women’s rugby, with Feaunati expected to work closely with national coaches across both the 15s and sevens programmes to strengthen the player pathway.