Feaunati tasked with lifting Fiji women’s rugby

Fiji Rugby has appointed Fusi Feaunati as its new Head of Performance for Women’s Rugby, with a focus on strengthening the pathway from grassroots participation to the international stage.

Fiji Rugby General Manager High Performance Naca Cawanibuka says the appointment comes at a crucial time for the women’s game, with growing participation across schools, provincial competitions and the national sevens and 15s programmes.

The domestic game continues to expand, with 12 teams competing in the Subrails Marama competition and 16 teams in the Royalty Ranandi competition, alongside development opportunities through school rugby and the Raluve competition.

Cawanibuka says Feaunati’s experience across provincial, Super Rugby and international rugby in New Zealand will be valuable as Fiji looks to build a sustainable, world-class system for women and girls.

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Feaunati will oversee the women’s rugby pathway, working closely with the Fijiana 15s and sevens programmes, as well as the women’s academy.

“Where I see my particular role is to support the direction of getting to the next levels of where we want to get to in terms of getting to pinnacle events, being able to be ready to compete”

Cawanibuka says the union is also expanding its women’s academy, with 30 additional scholarships planned this year for 18-year-old players progressing through the Raluve competition and provincial unions.

Feaunati says he is committed to building on the strong foundations already established in Fiji, while ensuring young girls have clear opportunities to progress through the game.

He says the focus will extend beyond elite performance to strengthening support for coaches and staff, developing players at every level and preparing the national teams to compete at major international events.

Feaunati’s appointment comes as the Vodafone Fijiana 15s build on their Rugby World Cup experience and recent success at the WXV Challenger Series in Hong Kong, with preparations continuing towards the 2029 Rugby World Cup in Australia.