Potter prioritises team bonding ahead of Rugby League World Cup

With the Rugby League World Cup kicking off next Sunday, Brighton head coach Mick Potter is putting team unity at the centre of his side’s preparations.

With players coming together from different clubs and training restrictions preventing on-field sessions until next week, Potter is using the time to build chemistry and strengthen relationships within the squad.

The coach believes preparation goes beyond physical training, with the time spent together away from the field playing an important role in bringing the group together.

Whether singing hymns, swimming, playing cards or simply spending time around the pool, Potter says these activities are valuable opportunities for players to bond and develop a stronger connection.

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He also highlighted the importance of engaging with local communities, making it another key part of the team’s build-up to the tournament.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Potter is focused on ensuring his players develop the unity and understanding needed to compete as one team when the action begins.

Fiji Bati will meet Cook Islands in their first match next Sunday at 5.05pm