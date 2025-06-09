Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Portugal v Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - July 2, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's Bruno Fernandes during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

Portugal’s football landscape is currently marked by significant developments surrounding the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite his recent departure from the national squad after coach Jorge Jesus decided not to start him in a Nations League match, Ronaldo’s status as the nation’s greatest football figure remains undisputed, according to Portuguese and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

41-year-old Ronaldo exited the squad after being told he would not start against Denmark, a match Portugal won 4-2 without him.

Over his illustrious international career, Ronaldo has amassed an unprecedented 146 goals in 234 appearances, both records for Portugal.

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His contributions have been pivotal in securing major titles, including the UEFA Euro 2016 championship and two Nations League trophies.

Fernandes, speaking at a press conference, emphasized Ronaldo’s enduring legacy.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country.”

He appealed for unity, urging the nation to avoid divisions despite external controversies, and highlighted Ronaldo’s respected position not only among football’s all-time greats but also in the hearts of Portuguese people worldwide.

Portugal’s recent successes include winning the Nations League again in 2025, with Ronaldo contributing a crucial goal in the final against Sp