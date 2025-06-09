Navua stun defending champions Rewa to book FMF IDC final spot

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Vantex Solutions Navua FC have sent defending champions Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC crashing out of the 86th FMF Inter-District Championship, holding their nerve in a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory to secure their place in the Super Premier Division final.

In a tense semi-final showdown at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, neither side could find the breakthrough across 90 minutes of regulation time and extra time, forcing the contest to be decided from the penalty spot.

With a place in the grand final on the line, the pressure was immense as both teams fought desperately to keep their championship hopes alive.

Rewa and Navua remained locked in a goalless stalemate at half-time, with neither side able to break through a tightly contested opening period.

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The deadlock continued into extra time, as the defending champions and their determined challengers battled to find a winning goal, but the decisive moment would ultimately come from 12 yards.

Navua proved the more composed side when it mattered most, converting their opportunities to edge Rewa 4-3 in the shootout and spark celebrations as they booked their place in tomorrow’s grand final.

For Rewa, the defeat ends their title defence, while Navua move one step closer to lifting the FMF IDC crown.