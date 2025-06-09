Navua ready to fight for IDC glory

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Vantex Solutions Navua FC goalkeeper Tevita Ravia has challenged his side to leave nothing behind as they prepare to fight for the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship title.

Navua booked their place in the Super Premier Division final after eliminating defending champions Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC 4-3 in a penalty shootout yesterday, setting up a showdown with Ba.

Ravia, who played the full 90 minutes for the first time for Navua, says the team’s belief, hard work and unity will be crucial as they chase the prestigious title.

“We missed some of our key players, but thanks to the boys for all the good work and hard work. We’ll give our best to win this tournament.”

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Despite missing key players in the semi-final, Navua showed their resilience to overcome Rewa and move within one win of lifting the coveted trophy.

Ravia has also called on Navua supporters to turn out in numbers and rally behind the team as they prepare for the decisive final.

With the title now within reach, Navua will be determined to prove they have what it takes to overcome Ba and claim IDC glory.

The Super Premier Division final starts at 3pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

Meanwhile, Shah Group of Companies Dreketi FC have been crowned the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship Senior Division champions after edging Bua FC 1-0 in the final at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

Viliame Koroikarawa proved to be the difference, scoring the decisive goal in the 68th minute to seal the title for Dreketi.

The hard-fought victory caps off Dreketi’s IDC campaign in style, as they celebrate being crowned Senior Division champions.