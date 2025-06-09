Kiribati makes history with FMF IDC triumph

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Kiribati has made history after thrashing Seaqaqa FC 6-1 to win the Premier Division title at the 86th FMF Inter-District Championship at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

In their first appearance at the tournament, Kiribati produced a dominant second-half performance to secure a memorable championship victory.

Nabetari Ioera opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Apenisa Dulukobau equalised for Seaqaqa four minutes later to leave both sides locked at 1-1 at halftime.

However, the match turned in Kiribati’s favour when Seaqaqa was reduced to 10 men following Dulukobau’s red card in the 59th minute.

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Ioera restored Kiribati’s lead three minutes later before Peter Diehm extended the advantage in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Kinione Siu added the fourth in the 77th minute, with JR Bauro Martin scoring three minutes later before Diehm completed his double in the 89th minute.

The victory was particularly sweet for Kiribati, who had lost 4-2 to Seaqaqa during the group stages.

For a team whose players have honed their skills on the sandy grounds back home, the historic triumph marks a significant milestone for football in Kiribati.

Roared on by their passionate supporters, the players celebrated a remarkable debut campaign by lifting the Premier Division trophy.