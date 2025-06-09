Ba crowned FMF IDC 2026 champions

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Dayals Steel Ba FC have been crowned champions of the 86th FMF Inter-District Championship after defeating Vantex Solutions Navua FC 2-0 in the Super Premier Division final at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

After a tense battle, Ba broke the deadlock in the 80th minute through Nabil Begg, putting the Men in Black in control of the final.

Etonia Dogalau then sealed the victory seven minutes later, converting from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to double Ba’s lead.

Navua couldn’t find a response as Ba held on to secure the prestigious IDC title.