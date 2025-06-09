Ba, Navua set for FMF IDC showdown

[Photo: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Dayals Steel Ba FC will face Vantex Solution Navua FC in the grand final of the 86th FMF Inter-District Championship Super Premier Division tomorrow at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Ba booked their place in the final after edging Extra Supermarket Labasa FC 4-3 in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw after extra time in the second semi-final last night.

Navua also secured their spot in the decider through penalties, overcoming defending champions Stratum/Lincoln Rewa FC 4-3 in the first semi-final.

With the prestigious FMF IDC title up for grabs, both sides will be determined to finish their campaign on a high.

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The grand final kicks off at 3pm and you can listen to the LIVE commentary on Radio Fiji 2.