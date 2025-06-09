60 horses expected for Sabeto Horse Racing

Around 60 horses are expected to compete at tomorrow’s Sabeto Horse Racing event at Aviva Farm Ranch in Wailoko, Sabeto, with the Fiji Cup set to headline the day’s action.

The event will feature races across different classes, including open races, before competitors take on the main event, the Fiji Cup, over a mile and a quarter.

The winner of the Fiji Cup will take home the biggest prize money of the day,

worth $1,000.

Manager of Aviva Farms Zameel Ali, who is helping organise the event, says preparations are progressing well as the team works to ensure a smooth race day for participants and spectators.

“Preparations are going well, and the team has been working hard to get everything ready for tomorrow.”

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Following the previous competition a few weeks ago, organisers are also looking to improve event coordination, communication and crowd management, with safety and the welfare of horses and jockeys remaining key priorities.

The event is also expected to provide another opportunity to promote horse racing in Fiji, with organisers believing the sport has the potential to attract greater community interest and support.

The Sabeto Horse Racing Club hopes to help bring the sport back into the spotlight by creating more opportunities for horse owners, jockeys and fans from across the country.

Fans are encouraged to attend tomorrow’s event at Aviva Farm Ranch in Wailoko, Sabeto, for a full day of racing.

The race begins at 11am and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.