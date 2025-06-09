Youth must have a voice in Fiji’s future

[Photo: Riya Mala]

Youths must play a greater role in decision-making and national development, with their voices helping shape Fiji’s future, says Director of Culture, Heritage and Arts Sipiriano Nemani.

Speaking during Fiji Day celebrations, Nemani says young people are the future leaders of the country and must be actively involved in national development.

He highlights that Fiji Day is an opportunity to reflect on the country’s progress since independence and celebrate the achievements made over the years.

Nemani says modern technology and globalization have changed young people’s interests and aspirations, with communities now celebrating Fiji Day in different ways.

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“It’s a time of gathering when we have Fiji Day. We see more a lot of our communities celebrating it in their own way at in their homes and in their communities. We have villagers organizing days to celebrate the development of within their own villages as well. So youths are engaged there. At the same time, we have young people you know, celebrating Fiji Day in their own way. So yeah, it’s a time of patriotism and we do it differently, I guess, when it comes to Fiji.”

Nemani adds that youths must have opportunities to share their views and contribute to decisions that affect them and the wider community.

Young Fiji Day participant Seini Jale , says young people need someone they can trust and talk to when dealing with personal challenges.

“I feel great and also proud as a Fijian. And also being here with family and friends.”

Jale says she feels proud to be Fijian and happy to celebrate Fiji Day with family and friends while taking part in performances that allow young people to show their national pride.