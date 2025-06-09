Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Ireland v Fiji - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 14, 2026 Ireland's Tommy O'Brien scores their first try REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton Purchase Licensing Rights

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Jake White says he was encouraged by his side’s response against Ireland, despite their 43–15 defeat in Dublin this morning in the Nations Championship.

The Flying Fijians went into half-time trailing 17–15, but were unable to add to their score after the break as Ireland pulled away.

White says he’s “really happy” with Fiji’s performance until around the 60th minute, particularly when the players stuck to the game plan.

He admits, however, that pressure led the team to revert to tactics they had not practiced, which is really frustrating.

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However, he believes that comes with pressure but they’re issues Fiji can fix.

The coach also note that tries were disallowed for both sides, and felt Fiji had improved on their previous performance.

White also says the reaction from his players was the main positive, pointing to the half-time score against a top Ireland side as evidence of their progress.

The Flying Fijians play Italy next Sunday.

In other Nations Championship results, Wales defeated the All Blacks 35-28, England thumped Japan 78-15, and Argentina beat Italy 19-14.

Scotland hosts Australia tomorrow morning.