Temple secured after years of break-ins

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Repeated break-ins that saw thieves steal musical instruments and sound equipment have left a 61-year-old temple in Ba facing ongoing security concerns.

The Government has provided a $13,012 grant to help fund a new fence for the temple.

The Shiri Sanatan Dharam Ramayan Mandali in Korovuto had struggled to secure its premises, with many members working as farmers and unable to afford the fencing project themselves.

Temple pundit Ritesh Sharma says the temple had been broken into two to three times, leaving members worried about protecting their religious belongings.

Article continues after advertisement

He says securing the temple had been a long-standing dream for the community, which has now become a reality through government assistance.

“Security has always been a major concern for us. People broke into the temple and stole our musical instruments, sound system and other items. As a community, we were worried about protecting our temple and its belongings.”

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh officially commissioned the fencing project, funded through the Ministry’s Multi-Ethnic Community Development Grant Programme.

“A Ramayan Mandali or temple has a role that extends well beyond being a physical place of gathering. It provides a space for prayer and fellowship, for families to come together, and for our religious and cultural values to be shared with our children and younger generations.”

Singh says protecting religious institutions is important for preserving Fiji’s cultural heritage and providing safe spaces for worship, family gatherings and passing traditions on to younger generations.

The new fencing is expected to improve security and provide greater peace of mind for devotees and the wider community.