Shincheonji volunteers bring Fiji Day joy to elderly residents

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Thirty-seven volunteers from the Shincheonji Volunteer Group in Fiji visited the Golden Age Home in Lautoka yesterday to celebrate Fiji Day with elderly residents.

The visit featured music, action songs, simple massage techniques and compound cleaning, bringing smiles and enjoyment to the residents.

Volunteer Melamy, who travelled from Australia to participate in the activity, shared her personal experience of caring for her elderly parents.

Having cared for her parents for many years, Melamy says elderly people need more than assistance with their daily needs, highlighting the importance of patience, companionship and love.

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“The community and then they want to have like singing songs and then do some activities that will be good for them and will touch their heart, yes.”

Meanwhile, volunteer representative Rita, from Matawalu Village, called for greater unity and community support, stressing that kindness and love should extend to everyone, regardless of race or background.

“Not only that, every people should do, should look after the elderly, should take care of them because some elderly are disabled, some elderly are blind, and they can’t do what they want to do, and we are here to help them.”

Golden Age Home staff thanked the volunteers, expressing gratitude for their companionship and for bringing joy to the residents.