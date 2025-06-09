Schools to remain closed tomorrow

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The public are advised that all schools will remain closed tomorrow for the Fiji Day public holiday.

This clarification follows enquiries received by the Office of the Minister for Education regarding school closures.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirms classes will resume on Tuesday, October 13th.

Radrodro emphasized that Fiji Day is an important occasion for Fijians to reflect on the nation’s journey, celebrate its achievements, and acknowledge shared national values.

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He encouraged parents and guardians to use the holiday to spend meaningful time with their children, strengthen family bonds, and promote appreciation of Fiji’s cultural heritage and identity.

Divisional and District Education Officers and Heads of Schools have been directed to ensure this notice is communicated promptly to all school stakeholders.

“As we commemorate Fiji Day, let us continue to uphold the values of peace, unity, mutual respect, and patriotism. May this special occasion inspire our children and future generations to take pride in our nation and contribute positively towards Fiji’s future.”

Radrodro wished all Fijians a safe, peaceful, and meaningful Fiji Day public holiday.