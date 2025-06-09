Rubio commends Fiji’s regional role

[Photo: FILE]

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged Fiji’s important contribution to the region.

In his message on behalf of the United States of America, Rubio extended congratulations to the people of Fiji as we celebrated our national day.

Rubio says the 56th Independence Day is an opportunity to honor Fiji’s rich history and cultural heritage.

He highlighted that the United States values its strong partnership with Fiji, built on our shared commitment to prosperity, peace, and security in the Pacific.

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Rubio also stated that their ongoing work together through the Millennium Challenge Corporation is laying the foundation for the U.S.-Fiji partnership to reach new heights in years to come.

He stressed that the US looks forward to deepening its collaboration in the years ahead.