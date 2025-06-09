Radrodro urges action on drug and HIV awareness

[Photo: Riya Mala ]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is encouraging schools to continue drug and HIV awareness.

Radrodro highlighted the importance of prevention, accurate information and reducing HIV stigma among young people.

He is urging students, teachers, parents and communities to work together to promote inclusion and safeguard the wellbeing of young people.

He made the call in Suva as 18 secondary schools from the Central Division were selected for the Fiji Day Oratory Contest.

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The theme was “Empowering Youth Against HIV and Drug Abuse.”

Radrodro says Fijians must embrace unity, respect and inclusion to build a nation where every child is valued and given equal opportunities to learn and succeed.

In line with the Fiji Day 2026 theme “An Inclusive Fiji for a Better Tomorrow”, Radrodro emphasised that education plays a vital role in building an inclusive society by nurturing responsible citizens and ensuring every child, regardless of background or ability, has the opportunity to learn.

He added that an inclusive Fiji begins with how we treat one another and prepare our children to become responsible, caring and informed citizens.