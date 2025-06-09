Rabuka calls for unity on constitutional reforms

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Fijians to approach ongoing constitutional discussions with mutual respect as the country prepares for a potential national referendum in December.

Speaking during his Fiji Day address, Rabuka emphasized that true national strength comes from peaceful democratic processes and respectful disagreement rather than uniform thinking.

Rabuka says in the weeks ahead, Fijians will continue to discuss the constitutional proposals before the country.

“In December, eligible voters will have the opportunity to, if passed by Parliament, exercise their democratic right through the national referendum. Whatever our individual views may be, let us approach that responsibility with respect for one another, respect for our institutions, and a shared commitment to Fiji.”

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Rabuka adds that the proposed constitution belongs to the people, and ultimately, the future of Fiji belongs to the generations who will inherit what they build today.

He stresses that this is why their responsibility extends far beyond constitutional reform.

“It is also about building an economy that provides opportunity. It is about ensuring that development reaches our villages, settlements, towns, and islands. It is about strengthening our schools and health services, supporting our families, protecting our communities, and ensuring that our young people can see a future for themselves here at home.”

Rabuka says nation-building extends far beyond constitutional reform and cannot be achieved by the government alone.

He stresses that every citizen – from traditional leaders and faith organizations to youth and workers – shares the responsibility of strengthening local economies, health services, and community well-being.