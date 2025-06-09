Public Trustee seeks law reform

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Public Trustee Corporation is seeking changes to its governing law to allow it to diversify its business activities and create new sources of revenue.

Chief Executive Ajay Singh told a parliamentary committee that the current legislation limits the corporation’s ability to venture into other commercial activities.

Singh says the corporation is proposing amendments to the Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Act 2006, which currently restricts the range of business activities it can undertake.

“The current acts that we work under that restricts public trustee to expand its revenue activities. You know, we are limited in terms of what we can do. We cannot do other commercial activities, which is not provided for in the act.

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Singh says the corporation is also seeking the ability to place charges on properties to encourage beneficiaries to settle outstanding payments on time.

The Fiji Public Trustee Corporation serves about 13,000 customer accounts and operates as a self-funded entity without government grants.