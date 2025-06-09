Protecting Fiji’s environment starts at home

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Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has reminded Fijians that environmental protection is closely linked to people’s health, livelihoods, and their children’s future.

Speaking at the closing of the Vodafone Nasinu Festival 2026 at Valelevu Grounds last night, Kamikamica highlighted that protecting the environment starts with everyday choices made at home, in schools, and in businesses.

He urged residents to carry the spirit of community and shared responsibility beyond the celebrations and turn it into lasting action for a cleaner, healthier Nasinu.

The theme for this year’s festival was “𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙀𝙣𝙫𝙞𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩, 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙁𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚.”

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“When our waterways are clogged with rubbish, when our drains overflow, when our streets and public spaces are littered, it is our own families, our own health and our own future that pay the price.”

Kamikamica also highlighted the economic benefits of responsible business practices, noting that reducing waste, reusing materials, and adopting greener methods could lower costs while creating job opportunities and new industries.

Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Felix Magnus, meanwhile, outlined the Council’s vision of transforming Nasinu into a city by 2030, stressing that unity and community participation would be central to achieving that ambition.

He adds the Council would announce plans to improve lighting in informal settlements within the next two weeks, particularly to strengthen the safety of women and children.

Meanwhile, Faith Vaidamu was crowned Miss Nasinu last night.