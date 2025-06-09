Prasad warns against political division

[Photo: FILE]

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad is warning against political and constitutional debates dividing Fiji’s communities, saying the country must learn from the painful consequences of ethnic and religious divisions.

In his Fiji Day message marking the country’s 56th anniversary of independence, Prasad says constitutional changes must respect the law, allow meaningful public participation and proceed without unnecessary haste.

He says no political leader or government should place its ambitions above the democratic rights of citizens.

Prasad is urging Fijians to exercise their right to question, disagree and demand accountability peacefully and with respect for one another.

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He says nation-building remains unfinished, with many families still facing challenges over the cost of living, employment, education and healthcare.

Prasad adds that young people must have opportunities to develop their talents and build a better future.

He says Fiji’s greatest strength lies in its people and their ability to overcome challenges together, despite their different cultures, traditions and faiths.

Prasad says independence must mean more than the freedom to govern the country, but also ensuring every Fijian can live with dignity, security and equal opportunity, regardless of their background.