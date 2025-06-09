Market vendors show national pride

Florist Alevina Naitarakete [Photo: Ashlin Sharma]

Market vendors are expressing their national pride through decorations, traditional attire and cultural celebrations as Fiji marks its independence.

Florist Alevina Naitarakete says Fiji Day is a special occasion, which she celebrates by adding national flags to her flower arrangements.

“I’m putting the Fiji flag on my wreath and on my casket tray. Last night we all were celebrating. I told the lady to put all the flags around your arrangement so people can see them. “

Naitarakete says Fiji Day is also special at home, where she raises the national flag and joins her grandchildren in wearing blue to mark the occasion.

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She says the day reminds her of the importance of family, traditional customs and religious values.

Meanwhile, market vendor Viniana Pomani highlights the importance of national pride and unity, saying Fiji Day is an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to come together.

“Fiji day, all nations, like ethnic people from all different countries they all come together in Fiji as one nation”

The vendors are encouraging Fijians to celebrate safely and continue to promote unity across the country.