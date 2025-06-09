Housing grants lack proper monitoring

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The Ministry of Housing has acknowledged that monitoring was previously lacking to ensure families used government housing assistance for its intended purpose.

Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma made the admission while presenting the Ministry’s 2019–2021 annual report to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Lesuma says the Ministry has since worked with banks to place caveats on properties, helping ensure grants are used for their intended purpose.

The report shows first-home purchase and construction assistance increased from 300 recipients to 435, a rise of 45 percent. However, land purchase assistance dropped from 243 recipients to 62.

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“Overall, the number of households receiving home and land assistance fell from 543 to 497, although combined payments increased from $5.9 million to $8.03 million.”

Lesuma told the committee that around 100 applications were rejected after checks with the Registrar of Titles found some applicants already owned other properties, making them ineligible.

The committee also questioned how many applications were received and approved during the period.

Lesuma says around 500 applications were received in 2020–2021, with 135 assessed and approved for payment.

The figures highlight concerns around eligibility checks and monitoring, as the Ministry moves to strengthen safeguards to ensure housing assistance reaches eligible families and is used for its intended purpose.