Government weighs sites for new hospital

[File Photo]

The Government is considering several possible sites for a new hospital, with Valelevu Nasinu among the options being assessed.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the project is part of the Government’s medium to long-term plans and is not expected to be completed within the next five years.

“The funds are basically to see how we can, not to build the current Greenfield Hospital. If people are thinking about why the funds are there. And for us, Valelevu has been identified as a site. It’s not something that can be done within the next five years. It will be done in the medium to long term in place of a new hospital.”

This follows questions over funding for the proposed hospital, after the Nasinu Town Council rejected the Government’s interest in developing the facility in Valelevu.

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Dr Lalabalavu says rebuilding the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is another option.

He says Valelevu emerged as a possible location because of land availability and its topography.

The Minister says the final decision on where to build the new tertiary hospital will require a whole-of-government approach.

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