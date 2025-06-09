FNPF launches 60th anniversary competition

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has launched a competition to mark its 60 years of service, encouraging members to grow their savings while standing a chance to win prizes.

FNPF General Manager Member Services Alipate Waqairawai says the competition aims to encourage more Fijians make use of the membership options available.

“We want this competition to encourage more Fijians to actively engage with their income and savings, and take advantage of the options available to the FNPF”

He says every contribution made today can help build a stronger economy for future generations.

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“Beyond the prizes that we offer, our message is simple from FNPF. Every contribution made today can help build a stronger economy tomorrow, not only for you, but for your children and your grandchildren.”

Entries can be made by signing up for voluntary or re-entrant membership, registering for additional contributions, or reactivating FNPF accounts.

The competition closes on August 13, 2027.