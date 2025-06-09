Fires destroy eight homes in two days

[File Photo]

Eight residential structures were destroyed or heavily damaged in separate fires over the past two days in Rakiraki, Labasa, Nadi, and Tavua, leaving at least five people homeless.

At Wairuku, Rakiraki, a three-bedroom house occupied by a family of five was destroyed.

The owner’s mother suffered minor hand injuries while caring for her grandchildren.

In Namara, Labasa, two vacant houses were destroyed, while a vacant six-bedroom house in Nawaicoba, Nadi, was severely damaged.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, two more fires were reported: a vacant one-bedroom property in Natolevu, Tavua, was destroyed with damage estimated at $15,000, and a five-bedroom house in Dreketilailai, Labasa, occupied by six people, was also destroyed.

The National Fire Authority confirmed five people are homeless following the Rakiraki fire, while the accommodation needs of the six Dreketilailai occupants are still being assessed.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane highlighted that these five incidents serve as a stark reminder that fire safety must remain a priority in every household and community.