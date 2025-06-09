Fiji’s social crisis demands urgent action

[Photo: FILE]

Rising HIV infections, drug abuse, domestic violence and youth crime are putting pressure on families and communities, with the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji calling for urgent, united action to tackle the growing social challenges.

National President Dhirendra Nand says these issues cannot be left to the Government or any single organization to solve, warning that every community, family and faith group has a role to play.

In his Fiji Day message, Nand urges schools, parents, religious organisations, and community groups to work together, with greater focus on youth guidance, awareness, and support for those affected.

“Fiji is a nation blessed with rich cultural and religious diversity. Our strength lies not in our differences, but in our ability to live together in harmony, respect one another, and work collectively for the common good. Fiji Day reminds us that regardless of our backgrounds, we are all part of one national family with a shared responsibility for the future of our country.”

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He says faith-based organizations must do more than promote moral values; they should provide counselling, safe spaces for discussion, and programmes that encourage young people to make responsible choices.

Nand says Fiji Day should be a reminder that building a safer nation requires more than words, calling on Fijians to reject violence, substance abuse and prejudice and take collective responsibility for the wellbeing of future generations.