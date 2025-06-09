Fiji soft-launches $147m agrifood portfolio

[File Photo]

Fiji has soft-launched four investment plans for coconut, cocoa, pineapple, and breadfruit in Canberra ahead of its pitch at the FAO Hand-in-Hand Initiative Investment Forum in Rome on October 14.

The $147 million portfolio is expected to directly benefit about 31,600 households and beneficiaries.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna leads the delegation to present these opportunities to global investors, financial institutions, and development partners.

Transiting through Canberra, the delegation partnered with the Fiji High Commission to Australia and the Fiji Trade Commission to introduce the plans regionally to build early awareness, gather feedback, and engage Australian and Pacific partners under the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership.

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Tunabuna thanked the UN Food and Agriculture Organization for providing technical guidance, staff training, and full funding for the delegation’s participation.

The Hand-in-Hand Initiative Investment Forum connects governments with investors and donors to discuss financing and implementation for nationally led, data-driven agrifood opportunities.

Participation aims to turn Fiji’s agricultural policy into direct investment.

The four plans align with the Fiji Non-Sugar Agriculture Sector Policy 2025–2035 (Thematic Area 3: Supply and Value Chains) and the Horizon 2030 National Food Systems Pathway.

They focus on strengthening production, processing, value addition, market access, and financing across domestic, tourism, and export markets.

Mollyn/RP