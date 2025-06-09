[Source: Reuters]

Democratic candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has been elected governor of ​Alaska, according to projections by ‌the Associated Press and NBC News, the latest win for the party ​in a wave of midterm ​state government and US congressional election ⁠victories.

Kreiss-Tomkins, 37, a former Alaska ​state lawmaker, defeated three Republicans, ​including one backed by US President Donald Trump.

Alaska has not elected a Democratic governor ​since 1998, according to US ​media.

Kreiss-Tomkins’ victory would give Democrats 30 state ‌governorships ⁠next year following the November 3 midterm elections.

Article continues after advertisement

He campaigned on reducing the cost of living, full funding ​for public ​schools, and ⁠regulating data center construction.

Kreiss-Tomkins was endorsed by Republican ​US Senator Lisa Murkowski, one ​of ⁠the few members of her party who has been willing to ⁠break ​with Trump on ​some foreign and domestic issues