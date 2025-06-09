Court orders testing of cocaine exhibit

[File Photo]

The Suva High Court called the case involving Aiden Alec Hurtado yesterday to ascertain the status of the 18 kilograms of cocaine tendered as exhibits and determine whether the drugs had been destroyed following the conclusion of the trial.

Colombian national Hurtado was convicted in 2017 for the unlawful importation of 18 kilograms of cocaine into Fiji in 2014.

He was initially acquitted in 2015.

Following an appeal by the State, the matter was remitted to the Suva

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High Court for a re-trial, which resulted in his conviction.

Hurtado was subsequently sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 15 years.

After taking into account the time he had already spent in remand, his final sentence was 13 years and 11 months’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 11 years and 11 months.

During proceedings yesterday, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe sought confirmation from the State on the status of the drug exhibits.

The State informed the Court that the drugs have not been destroyed and remain in police custody.

Justice Rajasinghe ordered the State to re-test the contents and verify the weight of the drugs.

Upon confirmation, the Court will make further orders as necessary.

The matter was adjourned to 23 October 2026 for mention to check on the test and weight of the illicit drugs.