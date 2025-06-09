[Pic:Rugby League World Cup/Facebook]

New Zealand and Australia meet tonight at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, with the Rugby League World Cup title on the line.

The Kiwis will be chasing just their second crown. Their only previous triumph came at the same venue in 2008, when Benji Marshall-inspired Kiwis stunned Australia 34–20.

The Kangaroos, meanwhile, are aiming for a fourth straight title and take a 22-match unbeaten run at World Cups into the decider.

Fullback Reece Walsh and winger Tom Trbojevic are among the key threats for Australia, while New Zealand will look to the dangerous Kalyn Ponga and young centre Casey McLean.

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There’s a late change for the Kangaroos, Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out through illness, with James Tedesco added to the interchange.

For the Kiwis, winger Ronaldo Mulitalo returns from suspension.

The men’s Rugby League World Cup final kicks off at 8:35pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.