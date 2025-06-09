Source: Reuters

Poet and writer Anne Carson won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, spurring ‌celebrations in her native Canada, a country that has long lived in the shadow of its southern neighbor but is enjoying heightened global attention as a foil to President Donald Trump’s America.

Michael Cobb, an English professor at the University of Toronto who has taught Carson’s work ​for nearly 25 years, said the prize coincided with a period of growing international curiosity about Canada, ​recalling a recent trip to Europe.

“I think it’s just wonderfully serendipitous,” he said. “It contributes to this ⁠idea that Canada is a very distinct and interesting culture that’s different from the United States.”

It hasn’t always been ​this way. Carson herself noted in a 2000 interview with the Globe and Mail that Canadians generally only won awards ​at home after being honored in the US.

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“It’s typical of Canadians,” she said at the time. “You have to win awards outside this country before they’ll recognize you.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has gained global fame as one of few leaders to retaliate against Trump’s tariffs ​and call for new global alliances. He has been rewarded with consistently high approval ratings at home, where Canadians are ​relishing a new-found patriotism.