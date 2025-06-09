Vision Motors launches new Proton range

[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Vision Motors has launched the latest generation of Proton vehicles in Fiji, featuring improved engine performance, new technology and enhanced features in the competitive SUV market.

The launch introduced the updated Proton X50, X70 and X90.

General Manager for Vision Motors, Ajay Lal, says the launch is being rolled out in stages, beginning with existing Proton customers to familiarize them with the new models.

The key improvement is the introduction of a four-cylinder engine, designed to deliver greater power and torque compared to the previous three-cylinder engine.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal says Proton is standardizing its vehicle platforms, with the latest X-series models sharing similar design features while differing in size and ergonomics.

Another crossover model is expected around February next year, further expanding the brand’s range in Fiji.

The company believes the new-generation vehicles will stand out when customers compare their features and benefits with competing brands.