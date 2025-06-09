Ukraine to strike Russian refineries: Zelenskiy

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian oil refineries in response to a new policy of airstrikes by Moscow designed to force people to abandon Kyiv and other cities, but will not target civilians, President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine’s intelligence services has obtained documents showing that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had issued a “new doctrine” of military attacks on a much broader range of civilian targets ahead of this winter, Zelenskiy said.

Driving the shift in policy, Zelenskiy said, was Putin’s desire to appear strong at a time when his military was losing ground in a key frontline region and sustaining higher levels of casualties.

The Kremlin was not available to comment on Saturday. But in a statement urging foreign nationals to leave Kyiv, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would continue to ​systematically hit targets in what it said were retaliatory strikes for Ukrainian attacks on Russia in recent months.

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Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.