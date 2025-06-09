Navidi, Nawaqanitawase for NRL and NRLW Grand Final tonight

[Pic:nrl.com]

Fiji Bulikula rep Taina Navidi will feature for the Roosters in the NRLW final this afternoon.

The Roosters play in the women’s final against the Broncos at 5pm.

The match is going to be the curtain raiser for the NRL final between the Roosters and Newcastle Knights.

Navidi is one of the interchange players and the 25-year-old has been named in the Fiji Bulikula squad for the Rugby League World Cup this month in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Article continues after advertisement

The 25-year-old made her NRLW debut in 2022 for the Eels and has managed to score four tries this season from eight games.

Meanwhile, Fiji will also influence the NRL Grand Final as Mark Nawaqanitawase is going to run out for the Roosters against the Newcastle Knights.

Nawaqanitawase is also in Mick Potter’s Fiji Bati World Cup squad.

While eyes may be on Nawaqanitawase, Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga, has declared he has one more box to tick before his sensational finals form can truly be compared to Broncos Reece Walsh’s stunning surge to the 2025 premiership.

Ponga has enjoyed a similar run this season as Newcastle has won three sudden-death finals to progress to tonight’s decider against Mark Nawaqanitawase’s Roosters.

Ponga joined the Knights in 2018, became captain in 2022 and won the Dally M in 2023 but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

The 28-year-old has been criticized throughout his career for his attitude and admits it has taken time to develop into the leader he is today.

The NRL Grand Final kicks off at 8:30 tonight and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.