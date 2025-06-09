Labasa and Ba final in Futsal Fiji Cup

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

It will be a Labasa and Ba final in the Extra Futsal Fiji Cup in Suva this afternoon.

This is after both teams came through in their respective semifinal games.

It was Labasa Futsal who created a major upset after defeating defending champions Suva Futsal 3-2 to book a place in this afternoon’s final.

The Northerners produced a strong performance to knock out the defending champions and keep their title hopes alive.

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Western champions, Ba Futsal, edged Lami Futsal 4-3 on penalties in the other semi-final.

The Fiji Cup 2026 final will kick off at 2pm today, at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.