Historical Futsal Fiji Cup win for Ba

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Ba Futsal is the new winner of the Extra Futsal Fiji Cup following their victory today.

The western champs defeated Labasa 4-1 in the final at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The win is a historic one for Ba because it’s their first Futsal Fiji Cup title.

Yesterday the Men Black edged Lami Futsal 4-3 on penalties in the semi-final.

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However, it was Labasa Futsal who created a major upset after defeating defending champions Suva Futsal 3-2 in the other semi-final.

The Northerners produced a strong performance to knock out the defending champions.