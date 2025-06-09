Women need skills to turn connectivity into income

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Growing internet coverage is not yet translating into equal economic opportunities for women, with many in rural and remote communities still lacking devices, data and digital skills.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says connectivity is only the first step, and women need the right tools and training to turn internet access into income and business opportunities.

She says women entrepreneurs continue to face challenges accessing digital financial services, online markets and the technology needed to run their businesses.

Women in rural communities are interested in doing business online but need proper digital literacy and business training.

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“While work continues to bridge the final gap for unreached communities, our focus must now turn to converting connectivity into productivity. The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is actively ensuring that women possess the skills, tools, confidence and platforms required to fully participate in Fiji’s growing digital economy.”

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanvalu has asked what measures the Ministry is taking to ensure better digital connectivity for women in rural areas.

“The measures undertaken to ensure that increased digital connectivity in Fiji translates into meaningful economic opportunities for women, particularly women entrepreneurs and those living in rural, maritime and underserved communities.”

In response, Kiran says that under a US$3.5 million partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency, 130 women’s groups in the Central and Western divisions will receive training and support.

Kiran says the aim is to ensure women do more than simply go online. They must be able to use technology to grow their businesses, reach wider markets and participate in the digital economy.