New craft to boost sea surveillance

[File Photo]

Fiji is looking to strengthen its maritime surveillance with new technology from Australia.

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says Fiji hopes to receive uncrewed surface craft capable of monitoring up to 40 nautical miles out to sea in any weather.

The technology is expected to give the Republic of Fiji Military Forces better information about activities at sea.

“At the defence level, we are looking at defence capabilities that will help the Police and Customs. Things like we are hoping to get our new blue bottles, uncrewed surface crafts, you know, coming from Australia. These crafts will allow us the capability to be able to look out at sea in any weather, 40 nautical miles. And then, you know, that will give us a greater level of information to be able to curtail these problems where we are not able to see people who bring in drugs to hit us.”

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Tikoduadua says the new capability will strengthen the RFMF’s support for Police and Customs in tackling crime and drug trafficking.

He says the technology will help Fiji monitor areas that are difficult to reach and identify vessels suspected of bringing drugs into the country.

The uncrewed craft will operate without personnel on board, allowing surveillance over a wider area.

Tikoduadua says strengthening Fiji’s maritime defence capabilities is an important part of the country’s efforts to protect its borders.

He says better surveillance at sea will also help agencies respond more effectively to threats before they reach Fiji.