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The Turaga na Tui Macuata and former President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, says the fight against drugs starts with every individual.

He made the comment while officiating at the 2026 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Drug-Free Awareness programme in Labasa yesterday.

The event began with a procession from Waikona to Subrail Park, followed by an aerobics session.

Ratu Wiliame urged the two sporting organizations, community members and other stakeholders to work together to help make Fiji drug-free.

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He also wished both teams well for their Ratu Sukuna Bowl clash next week, and encouraged them to continue working together to address drug use beyond the competition.

This year’s theme is “Drug-Free Fiji, Our Goal, One Mission.” The joint secretariat says it is using sport as a platform to raise awareness among young people about the dangers of drug abuse