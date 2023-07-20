Witness confirms halting of USP investigation

Voreqe Bainimarama (left), Sitiveni Qiliho and Biu Matavou in court today.

Former Chief of Intelligence, Investigation, and Prosecution, ACP Biu Matavou, today confirmed in the Suva Magistrates Court that records show that the investigation into the University of the South Pacific officially closed on January 6, 2022.

Matavou took the stand as the fourth prosecution witness in the trial against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

Article continues after advertisement



Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in court today.

He testified that in September 2020, he provided a briefing to former Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, on the USP investigation as he was on his way to attend the National Security Council meeting.

He says he informed Tudravu that the investigation was still underway and that four to five suspects were on the list.



Former Chief of Intelligence, Investigation, and Prosecution, ACP Biu Matavou.

He says a few hours later, Tudravu called him and told him that he had been advised to close the file.

He says he then asked Tudravu who told him to close it, and to this, he replied that Council Chair Voreqe Bainimarama had allegedly told him.



Voreqe Bainimarama (left), suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho in court today.

Matavou testified that he was disappointed as the investigation was in its final stages.

He says he called the then-director of CID, Serupepeli Neiko, to stop the investigation.

More to follow.

Related stories:

Fourth witness to take stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Tudravu testifies in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

USP Council opted for BDO instead of FICAC: Witness

FICAC investigated mismanagement of funds at USP

No idea about leaked report: Witness

First witness to continue evidence in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Witness testifies on mismanagement complaint by union leaders

USP director testifies about alleged mismanagement and interference

First witness takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial