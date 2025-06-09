Cooler nights set in as dry season begins across Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is beginning to feel the shift into the dry season, with cooler nights now expected across the country as dominant high-pressure systems move in from the south.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, while daytime temperatures remain warm, the change is becoming more noticeable after sunset, with many already reaching for an extra blanket as the nights turn cooler.

They say the current conditions are typical for this time of year, but are also being closely monitored alongside the developing El Niño pattern.

They add that at the moment, El Niño remains on ‘Watch’, with the potential to develop in the coming months.

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Fiji Met says if it does, Fiji could experience average to below-average rainfall, raising concerns about drier conditions ahead.

However, forecasters stress that localised weather systems can still bring sudden showers and changing conditions in different parts of the country.

Authorities are urging the public to remain alert and prepared.

People are being advised to stay updated with official weather forecasts, use water wisely as drier conditions may impact supply, and check in on vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children during cooler nights.

While the cooler weather may be a welcome change for many, officials warn against becoming complacent, as strong winds or brief periods of rain can still occur.

For now, Fiji can expect crisp mornings, cooler evenings, and a reminder that the dry season has well and truly arrived.