Does anyone really want to deal with Kanye West?

[Source: CNN]

The artist formerly known as Kanye West may be enjoying a triumphant return to the stage, but not everyone is clapping.

Ye, as he is now known, was recently banned from traveling to the United Kingdom amid continued concern over his past antisemitic remarks and the festival he was due to headline there was canceled because of the ban.

That decision came days after two sold out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in support of his new album “Bully,” which just debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Clips of those concerts — showing other celebs jamming to his tunes and Lauryn Hill joining him on stage on a set designed to look like the literal top of the world — went viral.

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The dichotomy of a star both banned and celebrated perfectly encapsulates Ye’s decades long career.

While other celebs have maintained their fan base in the face of controversy, few have managed to pull off maintaining the continued support he has — especially given the cycles of him offending swaths of people, offering contrition and then doing it all again.

Che Pope, a longtime collaborator and friend of Ye’s, said the man who has done everything from producing some of the biggest names in the industry to launching his own successful fashion brand is simply being himself.

“Having seen the world and trying to see it through various lenses, he has his opinions of it,” Pope told CNN. “And he’s very fearless.”

He’s also very complicated.

Ye has been open over the years about his troubles, from rapping about substance abuse to discussing his mental health struggles, and this time is no different.

In January, he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize for some of his past remarks, some of which were antisemitic and some of which were anti-Black, attributing them in part to an undiagnosed brain injury from a car accident and untreated bipolar disorder.

If the apology felt familiar, it may be because Ye has placed himself in a seeming loop of angering people with everything from his support of the MAGA movement and President Donald Trump during his first administration to selling swastika T-shirts last year before offering up mea culpas.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” Ye wrote in the WSJ ad apology. “I love Jewish people.”

The ad paved the way for Ye’s new album and subsequent shows.

The Wireless Festival in London may have been canceled, but the artist still has dates listed across Europe this summer, including Italy, Spain, the Netherlands.

On April 14, he said on X that he was postponing his show in Marseille, France “until further notice,” making a point to note that it was “my sole decision” to do so.

Officials there had reportedly expressed concerns about the planned concert.