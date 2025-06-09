Spat-harvesting mission boost pearl industry in Sawani village

Sawani Village in Bua is hosting a critical spat-harvesting mission this week, led by the Ministry of Fisheries Pearl Team, as part of efforts to strengthen Fiji’s pearl industry through community collaboration and technical support.

The team began operations with a traditional consultation and de-briefing session on Monday, where village protocols were observed and community members were briefed on the week’s objectives and safety procedures. The engagement set the foundation for a coordinated and respectful partnership between officials and villagers.

Working closely with the local community, the team recorded strong results on Tuesday. A total of five spat collector lines were harvested, yielding 2,995 spats. Additionally, 113 panels were prepared to house the young oysters.

To support optimal growth and ensure security, the oysters were sorted into two storage systems: 79 panels containing 25 oysters each under standard storage, and 34 panels containing 30 oysters each, secured with handlines for added protection.

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The operation is being carried out by Ministry staff including Moape, Jone, Ilisoni, Pita, Lilieta, Siose, and Marama, with logistical support from drivers Kini Waradi and Setareki. Technical expertise is also being provided on-site by representatives from Civa Fiji Pearls.

The team remains in Sawani Village with plans to continue harvesting the remaining spat collector lines in the coming days, advancing efforts toward a more sustainable and productive pearl farming sector.